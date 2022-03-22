Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood appointed vice chief of air staff

The government of Pakistan on Monday appointed Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood as Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in April, 1987, said a PAF media release.

During his illustrious career, he has commanded Combat Commanders’ School and an operational air base.

In his staff appointments, the Air Marshal served at Air Headquarters as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel), Director General C4I and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans).

Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, National Defence University Islamabad and Air Command and Staff Course, USA.

In recognition of his meritorious services and valuable contributions to PAF, he has been awarded with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).