Progress in health, education sectors unmatched, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had made remarkable improvements in public sector development particularly health, education, and economy.

“No government in the past has ever taken steps for the welfare of common man as done by the PTI government,” he said in his address here at the groundbreaking of a new 200-bed accident and emergency centre at Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) and another 300-bed Jinnah Hospital in Sector G-11/3.

The prime minister said the provision of best facilities for emergency patients was in line with fulfilling the requirements of humanity.

He said the quality medical facilities at PIMS and Jinnah Hospital would facilitate the growing population of the capital as per the international best practices.

He expressed satisfaction that the new setup at PIMS would supplement the existing healthcare facilities and would also aid in reducing the burgeoning load of patients in Islamabad and the suburbs. He thanked the overseas Pakistanis to sponsor the architectural designs of the PIMS emergency section.

After 1985, he mentioned that Jinnah Hospital was the first public sector healthcare facility. Imran Khan said the government’s national health insurance card was the best scheme in the public sector which was not even available in developed countries. “The vision behind the creation of Pakistan was establishing an Islamic socio-welfare state. Our health insurance is a major step in this regard to enable poor people get free medical treatment,” he said.

He termed the introduction of a uniform education system another milestone of his government that aimed at developing unity among the future generation.

The prime minister said the establishment of Rehtmatul lil Alameen Authority was a big step towards the capacity-building of the young generation in accordance with the teachings and morals of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him). On the economy, he said all strong indicators were contributing to the financial stability of the country.

PM’s Adviser on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the new PIMS emergency ward and Jinnah Hospital would be the state-of-the-art centres of healthcare. He said the government had brought immense improvement in the standard of public health facilities.

IsDB: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday underscored that Pakistan greatly valued its partnership with Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and looked forward to continued collaboration and enhanced engagement.

The prime minister received Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al-Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, who is in Pakistan to participate in the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Dr. Al-Jasser briefed the prime minister on IsDB’s programmes including the operationalization of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund that was established by the Extraordinary session of the OIC-CFM held in Islamabad on 19 December last year.

The prime minister appreciated IsDB’s initiative in support of the Afghan people that were in dire need of humanitarian and economic assistance. The prime minister recognized IsDB’s longstanding and trusted partnership with Pakistan and its support in diverse sectors such as energy, finance, transportation, education and health.

He also appreciated IsDB’s support to Pakistan for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines which greatly contributed to National vaccination campaign for reach out to the unvaccinated eligible population.

Azerbaijan: Noting the strong and robust defence ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed the desire to further expand these brotherly relations with special focus on bilateral trade, tourism and people-to-people contacts. The prime minister was talking to Minister of Defence of the Republic Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov who called on him. The prime minister lauded Azerbaijan’s contribution in the OIC, especially as an active member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. He also congratulated the leadership and people of Azerbaijan on liberation of their occupied territories and appreciated Azerbaijan’s efforts in pursuing the objective of peace and prosperity in South Caucasus. Minister of defence Hasanov conveyed the greetings from the president of Azerbaijan to the prime minister. He informed that a contingent of Azerbaijan armed forces will participate in the National Day Parade of Pakistan on 23rd March.