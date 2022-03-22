APHC hopes OIC moot will become voice of Kashmir

Welcoming the foreign ministers and dignitaries attending the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers here, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders, Ms Zamaruda Habib and Shamim Shawl Monday expressed the hope that the moot would become voice of the suffering people of Kashmir and Palestine. In a joint statement, the APHC leaders hoped that the council would take some grand initiatives to redeem the right to self- determination to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

They said, this conference was being held at a time when the United Nations General Assembly for the first time has adopted a resolution on Islamophobia and decided to observe 15th March as a day that would highlight the challenges of Islamophobia and need for coexistence and respect for all religions.

“We will appreciate a discussion about the plight of religious minorities in India who are facing the worst repression and intimidation due to the policies based on Hindutva extremism in India.

We will also implore the visiting dignitaries to consider the Indian military occupation of Kashmir and Israeli occupation of Palestine,” they maintained.

They deplored that political activities had been forcibly stopped and the entire APHC leadership had been arrested.

It is a matter of great concern to the people of Kashmir that their leaders Masarat Alam, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Nayeem Khan and others had been maliciously implicated in the fake cases by India’s infamous National Investigation Agency.