Services of 4000 employees of merged districts regularised: CM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday informed the Provincial Assembly (PA) that KP government has regularized more than 4000 employees in public sector.

The House chaired by the Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was told by the Chief Minister that a committee has been constituted to regularize the remaining employees working in different public sectors. He was speaking on a bill KP Regularization of Services in Erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas Bill, 2022 moved by Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.

The House unanimously passed the bill under which the services of certain employees appointed in different projects in the merged districts would be regularized. The employees appointed in various projects, as reflected in the schedule in the erstwhile FATA and holding post till March 1, 2022 shall be to be appointed on regular basis from the commencement of this Act. Such employees would be entitled to receive contributory provident in view of pension and gratuity.

A committee headed by the Secretary of the department would be scrutinized the credential of the employees before their regularization.

The seniority of the employees whose services are regularized under this Act shall be determined as per provision KP Civil Servants Act 1973.

The House also passed the KP Public Services Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and KP Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022 moved by Minister for Labor Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Advisor to KP CM on Excise & Taxation, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman respectively. Moved by Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra, The KP Infrastructure Development Cess Bill, 2022 was tabled in the House.

Later, Nighat Orakzai of PPP pointed out the quorum after which the chair adjourned the proceedings of the House was adjourned till May 10, 2pm.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance and Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday said that KP government has approved six more feeder routes for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to facilitate maximum number of people and provide them best travelling facilities in the provincial capital.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved new feeder routes that include Hayatabad Phase 1 extension, Nasirbagh Road including RMT, Chamkani – Jhagra – Pabbi, Warsak Road, Khyber Road and Charsadda Road.

He said that BRT has truly becoming the nucleus of Peshawar’s transport system. The minister said that :The more the BRT expands, the more cost effective it will get, while reducing Peshawar’s carbon emissions, and providing clean, high quality transport to over 900,000 unique users in Pesheswar”..

Bus Rapid Transit ( BRT) Peshawar will purchase 86 State-of- the- art New buses from China to operationalize more feeder routes to facilitate people of the provincial capital

He said that The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has obtained International Sustainable Transport Award, Spokesman BRT and this landmark achievement was the reflection of the vision of people friendly policies of the KP government and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that with the initiation of the BRT feeder routes, more people would avail state-of-the-art commuting facilities.

Meanwhile , BRT spokesperson said BRT would purchase 86 State-of- the- art New buses from China to operationalize more feeder routes on time.

The BRT spokesperson said that keeping in view the increasing popularity and utility of the BRT, number of buses and feeder routes of BRT would further be increased so that the entire population of Peshawar region could benefit this modern transport facility.

He said that after the arrival of 86 a total of 244 buses would be added in the fleet of BRT buses while he added that more feeder routes would be started soon after arrival of such buses.