Changa-manga politics stands buried: AJK PM

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has forever buried the politics of changa-manga in the country and nobody could even dare to form a government by resorting to ignominious practice of horse-trading.

The AJK PM said this while chairing the PTI-AJK’s parliamentary party meeting at Kashmir house in the federal metropolis. The meeting was specially attended by Parliamentary Party leaders, members of Kashmir Council and ticket holders of the party. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the PM had forever put an end to the politics of blackmailing and horse-trading and laid a solid foundation of people centric politics in the country. Turncoats and political blackmailers, he said, won’t be able to show their face to the masses. Terming Prime Minister Khan’s decision to approach masses as a sign of extraordinary courage and bravery, the AJK PM said that the PM received an overwhelming response from the people.He said that like other parts of the country, Kashmiri people also stand firm with Prime minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Niazi said that PM Imran Khan gave Pakistan a neutral foreign policy and refused to succumb under the pressure of the Western powers. “Prime Minister took a bold stance on the Kashmir issue and exposed Indian atrocities against Kashmiris and the mistreatment of Muslims in India”, he said adding “PM Khan is the voice of ordinary Pakistanis especially the poor and deprived sections of the society”. Describing Imran Khan as the hope of the nation and future of Pakistan, he expressed the optimism that the people of Pakistan would give him a mandate for the next five years. During the meeting many decisions were taken regarding the upcoming grand rally scheduled to be held on March 27 at Parade Ground Islamabad and a comprehensive strategy was chalked out ensure Kashmiri masses’ full participation in the rally.

The meeting decided that a special cell would be set up at Kashmir House Islamabad that would facilitate and guide the caravans coming up from different areas of Azad Kashmir.It was unanimously agreed that government resources will not be used for the political activity. Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi directed the party leaders to bring people to the meeting from personal or party resources. Meanwhile, the participants of the meeting through a unanimously passed resolution reposed their full faith and confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The resolution stated that the parliamentary party and workers of the PTI -AJK would stand like a rock with Prime Minister Imran Khan.The meeting paid tribute to the UN General Assembly for passing a resolution against Islamophobia on the proposal of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a separate resolution the participants felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan for convening the OIC Foreign Ministers’ moot in Islamabad and said that the OIC meeting in Islamabad was also a message of unity and solidarity. The meeting welcomed the inclusion of the Kashmiri issue in the agenda items of the OIC Foreign Ministers’ conference and hoped that the Muslim body would take a firm stand on the Kashmir issue and use its diplomatic clout to put an immediate end to grave human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in the Indian occupied Kashmir.