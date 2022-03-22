SME Finance Mela on 24th at LCCI

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan is holding SME Finance Mela at the LCCI premises on March 24th from 11 am to 17 pm.

All leading banks will take part in this event to apprise the SMEs about their products. Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Reza Baqir has been invited as the Chief Guest while LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and the experts from State Bank, Commercial Banks and Trade Bodies would participate and give information to the participants about the role and functions of different stakeholders, scope and best practices in SME financing, key issues, challenges and way forward.

The basic objective of the event is to create awareness among SMEs regarding available products and services offered by financial Institutions and banks.

The banks and SMEs will show and sell their products & services during the event so that they can identify the windows/options available for financing their needs through financial institutions and get answers of their queries on the spot.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that as many as 26 banks and financial institutions are taking part in the SME Finance Mela. Moreover, SMEs will also set up their stalls to showcase their products.

He said that SMEs hold paramount importance in the Pakistan’s economy. He said that SME sector needs special hand-holding. It is worth mentioning that SMEs get only 6.5% of the private sector financing in Pakistan. Access to finance will facilitate the SMEs in getting the required access to Technology and enhance their export competitiveness.