Two trucks of relief goods handed over to Afghan authorities at Torkham

In the presence of Bardasht Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Endeavour Lions Club Mardan Central President Neelam Khan Toru and Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum organizers handed over 2 trucks loaded with relief goods to top officials of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan which included food worth millions of rupees. On the occasion, Neelam Khan Toru briefed the media about the details and said that relief items would be provided to the deserving families in collaboration with the Bardasht Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Endeavor Lines Club and Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum. “We will continue to support our sisters, children and brothers in Afghanistan who are facing difficulties and will try to send as many relief items as possible,” she said. She thanked the philanthropists and said that the plight of the oppressed Afghan people could be overcome through joint efforts. On this occasion, senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan thanked the organizers of the Bardasht Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Endeavor Lines Club Mardan, Government of Pakistan and Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum and hoped that cooperation with the oppressed people would continue in the future.













