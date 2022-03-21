Priyantha Kumara case trial to be completed by April end: Secretary Prosecution

LAHORE: Punjab Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar said on Monday that Priyantha Kumra case trial would be completed by the end of April.

Presiding over a five-member prosecutors committee to review the progress of Priyantha Kumara case, the secretary said that so far statements of 34 witnesses had been recorded and cross-examination of seven witnesses had also been completed, whereas, the anti-terrorism court had summoned six witnesses for cross examination on March 22 in the case.

The meeting was attended by deputy prosecutor general, Lahore (DPG) Asmatullah Khan, Deputy Prosecutor General Gujranwala DPG Abdul Rauf Wattoo, Deputy Prosecutor General Asghar Ali, Deputy Prosecutor General Zahid Sarfraz, and Assistant District Public Prosecutor Umer. The Secretary Prosecution said the trial of 89 accused was in progress at Kot Lakhpat Jail. Among the accused, some were juveniles and their trial were in progress separately”, he said, adding that the FIA had submitted an analysis report of the voices of the accused.

On the occasion, the Prosecution Committee said that trial of the case were in progress on a daily basis in order to bring it to its logical end and justice to be dispensed to the heirs of Priyantha Kumara. Deputy Prosecutor General Assmatullah Khan said that one of the accused hit Priyantha Kumara with scissors two times and second accused attacked with brick while the third accused hit with wooden club which led to the death of Priyantha Kumara.

Secretary Nadeem Sarwer directed the prosecutor Committee to work diligently so that trial of the case could be completed on merit and well in time. The Secretary Prosecution also appreciated the performance of the prosecution committee and pledged to give all assistance and cooperation for the follow-up of Priyantha Kumara case.