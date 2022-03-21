Football coach Alex Pike arrives in city, to conduct trails

KARACHI: Swindon Town Football Club’s Coach Alex Pike has reached the metropolis to conduct trials to identify talent and coach players and coaches.

According to a representative for Commissioner Karachi here on Sunday, the football coach Alex Pike will conduct under-15 footballer trials from March 21 to 25 at KMC Football Stadium.

Pike will supervise trails of 300 children. A team of talented children would be made, which would be sent to England for football training.

An agreement was signed with the Swindon Town football club a month ago.

Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Iqbal Memon said that he is much happy to see that the agreement is being implemented forthwith.

He urged the talented children of the city to get benefits from this opportunity.