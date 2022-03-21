Over one million get free medical treatment under Sehat Card Program: Jhagra

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday said that over one million people have availed free medical treatment facilities under Sehat Card Program.

In a statement, he said that over one million-plus individual treatments now availed on Pakhtunkhwa’s health insurance program, adding 250,000 from inception till the introduction of the universal health coverage (2016-2020) and 750,000 under our universal health insurance Sehat Card Plus program (2021-22).

The minister said that theáKhyber Pakhtunkhwaágovernmentáhas introduced a Sehat Card Plus-like welfare project that was now being extended to the whole country.

He said that under the scheme 7.5ámillionáfamilies ofáKhyber Pakhtunkhwaáare being provided free medical facilities up to Rs.1ámillion. The standard of service delivery would be leveled in public and private sector hospitals.

He said that during lastáJanuary, the facility of the liver transplant was also included in the scheme and till now over six liver transplant and over 60 kidney plants operations have also been conducted so far.

He said that 65000 persons are taking benefits of the Sehat Card Plus on monthly basis.

He further said”It is first-ever health sector project of the country that receiving appreciations atáworldálevel and has made the country in general andáKPáin particular as the focus point for theáworld.

“He said”Such kind of health facilities is available in some of the developed countries.”