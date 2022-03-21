Farrukh asks Sindh govt to release PTI workers

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday deploring the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insanf workers in Sindh said it was their democratic right to hold protest peacefully.

In a statement, he asked the Pakistan People Party’s government to immediately release the PTI workers who were exercising their democratic rights.

Creating hurdles in the way of peaceful protestors was “undemocratic”, he said, regretting that the PPP, which claimed itself as a champion of democracy, could not tolerate the peaceful protest of the workers.

He said the illegal action of the police in Sindh had exposed the undemocratic attitude of the PPP.

Farrukh reminded the leadership of the PPP that their long-march which reached Islamabad from Karachi without any obstruction.

Lashing out at the Sindh police for arresting the PTI workers, he said the law and order in the Sindh would have improved if it had carried out such an operation against criminal elements.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will have to answer this undemocratic action by the Sindh police,” he said.