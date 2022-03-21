World Forest Day celebrated in UoP

PESHAWAR: World Forest Day was celebrated on Monday in the vicinity of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication University of Peshawar in collaboration with Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI) with great pomp and show.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Idrees graced the occasion as a chief guest.

In his inaugural address, the Vice-Chancellor emphasized the students to participate in the plantation drive with great zeal and zest as plants used to be natural oxygen factory.

Dr Muhammad Idrees asserted the students to focus on co-curricular activities side by side curricular activities so that the major task of nation-building could be achieved on a priority level.

On this occasion Chairman Department of Journalism and Mass Communication Dr. Faizullah Jan enlightened the students with the concept of one student one sapling.

Department Chief Forest Conservator of PFI Hazrat Mir emphasized the significance of plantation drive particularly on the soil of KP to avoid deforestation and global warming.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Idrees while accompanied by the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr. Zahid Anwar, Chairman Dr. Faizullah Jan planted saplings of various species in the premises of the Department.

Lastly, students and teachers of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication participated enthusiastically in the plantation drive walk with play cards and banners.