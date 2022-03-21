SC has opportunity to end drama of horse trading, corruption: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that the reference under Article 63-A has given the Supreme Court an opportunity to put an end to the ongoing drama of horse trading, opportunism and corruption in the country.

In a tweet, Chaudhry Fawad said that the dissident lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had not only betrayed PTI but the country and they must be punished like the traitors.

آرٹیکل 63-A کے تحت ریفرینس سپریم کورٹ کو یہ موقعہ دے رہا ہے کہ ملک میں جاری ہارس ٹریڈنگ، موقعہ پرستی اور کرپشن کے ڈرامے ہمیشہ کیلئے ختم ہو سکیں ، PTI سے منحرف ارکان نے اپنی جماعت نہیں ملک کی پیٹھ میں خنجر گھونپا انھیں سزا دینا اسی طرح اہم ہے جیسے ملک کے غداروں کو دی جاتی ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 21, 2022