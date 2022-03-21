Prisoner sits for ICAP exam, showing outstanding performance in Inter-board

An inmate of Central Jail has appeared in the entrance test of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) after an outstanding performance in the inter-board examinations.

On the basis of his excellent showing, ICAP offered him a scholarship of Rs1 million.

Prisoner Naeem Shah told Express News that after taking, the prison administered him to ICAP on Sunday morning at 9:45am where other candidates were also present. “They looked at me in amazement as if I were a dangerous man.”

He thought I would be seated with all the students, but he was made to sit in a separate room and tested.

I found out just three days ago from the prison administration that there is a paper on March 19. “I could not prepare in three days because I have very few resources in prison. There are no computers and no good books.”

He thanked the prison superintendent Hassan Sehto for his help. “This is why I have reached here. Even today, when I left jail for ICAP, the jail superintendent and other administration expressed their best wishes.”

He added that after his return, the prison administration inquired about his experience. “I said that I have given a good test.” He prayed that he would clear the exam successfully.

“I wrote a letter to the ICAP administration in January, requesting that I should be notified one to one-and-a-half months before the test but they did not oblige.”

“The management of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan said that we had informed everyone online and I replied that I am a prisoner and I do not have a computer.