OIC FMs meeting to play key role in resolution of Ummah’s problems: Farrukh 

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that the 48th session of Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation would play an important role in promoting unity of the Islamic Ummah and resolution of the problems being faced by the Muslims.

While talking to the media after receiving the OIC Secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha, he said that the session would also take up the recent achievement of the Muslim Ummah against Islamophobia, when the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to observe March 15 day against Islamophobia every year.

He said that Pakistan had moved the resolution on behalf of the OIC. He said that the Secretary-General of the OIC had also visited Pakistan three months back when an emergency session of OIC Foreign Ministers was held in Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the OIC Secretary-General said that he was very happy to be back to visit Pakistan. He said that during the upcoming OIC Foreign Ministers meeting all important issues related to Muslim Ummah would be discussed.

He said that UN General Assembly recently adopted a resolution to observe March 15 as a day against Islamophobia which was a big development. President Islamic Development Bank Dr Muhamamd Sulaiman Al Jasser said that he was grateful to the government of Pakistan for hosting a second meeting of OIC Foreign Ministers to address the issues of the Afghan people.

He said that chapter for a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan has been signed and hoped that it would usher new ways of helping Afghan people after years of strife.

He said that IDB has always been at the forefront of the organizations helping the 57 member countries of the OIC and this time the call is very important and the bank was ready to do everything to bring about some relief to Afghan brothers and sisters. PM special adviser on religious harmony Tahir Ashrafi was also present on the occasion.