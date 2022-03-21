Gambian FM arrives to attend OIC moot

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Gambia Dr. Mamadou Tangara arrived here on Monday to attend the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

Meanwhile, Maldives’ Permanent Representative to OIC, Mohemed Khalil also arrived to attend the moot.

A delegation from Turkey also participated in the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to OIC Mohammad Javed Patwary also arrived to attend the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

They were warmly welcomed by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.