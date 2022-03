ISLAMABAD: A delegation from Lebanon led by the Permanent Representative of Lebanon to OIC Dr. Fawzi Mohamad Mounzer Kabbara arrived here on Monday morning to attend the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

Other delegations from Sweden, Chad, SESRIC, IPHRC, ICDT and IRCICA also arrived in Islamabad to attend the 48th session.

The officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warmly welcomed the delegations at Airport.