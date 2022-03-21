Empowering young writers

The youth should be inculcated with the seeds to read and write so they may become well aware of themselves and their surroundings. Children have stories to tell and they should be given the opportunities to do so. They absorb the events that unfold around them and narrate in their words by using human, animals and fictional characters. They want to express what they feel and they should – through verbal and written communication. To provide children with an avenue to read and write, Seed Ventures took the initiative of launching Aao Likhein Kahani in partnership with FK Squared. Shield Corporation joined the cause to bring out creative storytellers from children.

The programme invited children from the age groups of 10-12 from across Pakistan to share their stories in English and Urdu. They were asked to choose one topic from a list that included: determination, empathy, humanity, bravery, and selflessness. As many as 1,200 stories were received. It was an amazing array of creative thoughts, humble opinions, insightful views, and innovative imaginations that the children shared with the written word. However, the top 30 stories were selected and the writers were invited for a five-day online boot camp. They received training from Neelum Hasan, Rubab Qizilbash, Akber Ali Punjwani, Hina Aftab, and Faisal Aftab. The speakers for the online curriculum who guided the participants on specific topics were Ameena Saiyid, Amra Alam, Jacqueline Mirza, Iram Nasir, Imran Azhar, Omar Iftikhar, Fiza Asar, Lailamah Khan, Rumana Husain, and Moiz Shaukat. The top fifteen participants were invited to the closing ceremony held in Karachi on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

During his speech, Farhad Karamally, Partner at FK Squared said that we talk about leadership and that a leader needs to be a visionary. He shared a pertinent question of “how do we inculcate a vision?” He elucidated upon the fact that reading and writing compels one to think, imagine and ponder over the reality that enables them to reflect upon their life and surroundings. Farhad asked children to turn their hobbies into careers and writing can be one pastime that can become their profession. Shaista Ayesha, CEO, Seed Ventures said that Aao Likhein Kahani empowers young writers. She reminisced the first workshop they had with ten children and how the project evolved to a national level where 1,200 entries were received.

Senior Pakistani actress, Sania Saeed was invited as the Chief Guest. While speaking on the occasion she said that there is indeed a dearth of events that are organized for children. She shared that it is unfortunate that the adults in our society pay little focus on the child’s intellectual development other than their studies. Sania added that the children who are writing today are creating a history that our next generation will read, and it will reveal to them about our era and how we lived. Sania Saeed asked parents to let their children write with their hearts so they may explore their minds. “Who knows if a child writer becomes the next Ghulam Abbas, Intizar Hussain, Ismat Chughtai, or Qurratulain Hyder” she said.

The top five participants of Aao Likhein Kahani were Ghulam Fatima (Khairpur), Sara Tahir (Karachi), Meerub Sohail (Islamabad), Nabiha Jamal and Momina Tariq (Gujrat).

The ten runner-ups were: Anaya Khan (Lahore), Aliza Kabir (Lahore), Fatima Umar (Rawalpindi), Hamzah Farrukh (Islamabad), Balaj Ali (Hunza), Asiyah Hamid (Karachi), Talia Siddique (Islamabad), Ayman Umar (Rawalpindi), Umama Sajid (Abbottabad), Hafiz Muhammad Yahya (Sialkot).

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist. He can be reached at omariftikhar@hotmail.com and Tweets at @omariftikhar