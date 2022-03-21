Has Pete Davidson met Kim Kardashian’s kids?

Kim Kardashian may soon take another major step in her romance with Pete Davidson. For the past few months, the two have grown closer while maintaining a long-distance relationship, jetting back and forth between her native Los Angeles and New York City, where he lives and films Saturday Night Live. The comedian has met some of her family, including her mom, Kris Jenner, and appeared to receive a glowing endorsement from her sister Khloe Kardashian after Kim made their relationship Instagram official last week.

But there are four very special people in Kim’s life who haven’t met her boyfriend. A source close to the SKIMS founder told E! News that her kids haven’t been introduced to Pete. However, “Kim loves having him around her family and sisters. They are getting pretty serious and Kim’s excited to incorporate him more into her life.”

Kim shares her four children-North West, 8; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 2-with her ex Kanye West, who has over the past few weeks dissed Pete on social media and in his music.

In January, the rap artist told Hollywood Unlocked that he was recently barred from entering the family home he used to share with Kim, adding that he heard “that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to.” But a source close to the situation later told E! News that Pete has never been to the house.

In February, Kanye shared on Instagram a text conversation allegedly with the SNL star, in which the latter expressed hope that he could meet the kids “one day” and that they could “all be friends.” Kanye captioned the post, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

Last weekend, Kanye’s feud with Pete intensified. The comedian broke his silence and responded publicly to the rap artist’s posts about him, through screenshots of a text exchange between the two, posted on his friend Dave Sirus’ Instagram and verified by a source close to the rapper.

When asked where he was, Pete said, “in bed with your wife,” and attached a selfie of himself. He also said he was in a hotel in Beverly Hills and invited him to meet him in his room and talk.

Another source close to Kim later told E! News that Pete has “really been a great partner and has been there for her through all of this,” adding, “It’s been a very stressful time dealing with Kanye and coordinating the kids with him.”

Kim is also “really thankful Pete is extremely understanding and chill, and is very happy he is sticking up for himself,” the insider continued. “She thinks it’s complete nonsense how Kanye is acting, and enough is enough. She’s so happy Pete spoke out [and] hopes Kanye can now move on.”

During a March 16 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim spoke about her romance with Pete for the first time, confirming that he did get her name put on his chest-as a branding, no less-as many speculated based on the selfie her boyfriend sent Kanye. She also revealed that the SNL star got other tribute tattoos in her honor, including a “really cute” one that reads, “My girl is a lawyer.”

With regard to their romance, she said, “I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy. And I went for it, I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in my 40s, f–k it…just go for it, find your happiness.’ And I went for it and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever.”