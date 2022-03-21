SCCI organiaes seminar on ‘Building Brand and E-Commerce Business on AMAZON’

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with enablers.org organiaed a seminar on “Building Brand and E-Commerce Business on AMAZON”. President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Mian Imran Akbar and CEO Enablers Saqib Azhar signed an MOU to provide discounted training and awareness among members of SCCI regarding Amazon. Business Consultant Enablers Saqib Azhar and Danish Nazir briefed the audience on various aspects of Amazon including account setup and selling of the products.













