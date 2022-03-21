Katrina opted for a Rs 59,000 denim dress for dinner with Vicky Kaushal and family

Katrina Kaif has been dominating our social media timelines and we’re loving every bit of it.

Whether it’s her mushy ‘sleepy’ posts with husband Vicky Kaushal or a new movie announcement, Katrina is a superstar and there’s not a thing that her fans aren’t loving. In the last two days, the paparazzi and the fans have been having a field day, all thanks to the couple being spotted at a party followed by dinner with their family.

After donning a sultry blue dress for Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash, Katrina and Vicky brought the web world to a standstill after being snapped at dinner last night with their families. While Vicky’s mom has been receiving love from netizens, fashion critics have been loving Katrina’s outfit choice for the special occasion.

Katrina opted for a dull blue denim dress by the brand dSquared2. Apart from the denim, what we love about the attire is the monotony-breaking black bow. Keeping her mane simple, Katrina finished her look with soft pink cheeks and oodles of mascara,. She finished her look with white strappy heels.

And obviously, fashionistas want to replicate this fuss-free date nightdress. This dress costs $780 which roughly comes up to Rs 59,238.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 in Fort Barwara. The festivities may have been private but nothing less than a fairytale. A few hours after the ceremony, the couple began sharing images from the wedding celebration that continue to go viral on the web.

No one really knows when the couple started dating or how Vicky proposed. But if rumour mills are anything to go by, Vicky popped the question by putting a ring in Katrina’s favourite brownie. How does the ring look, you wonder? It’s a gorgeos sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds.