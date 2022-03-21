Farah says she can make a film with Shahrukh in her sleep

Farah Khan’s films usually involve masala entertainment, action, and hilarious one-liners. They also often feature Shah Rukh Khan. Her films, Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na, have achieved cult status. But is has been a while since she sat in the director’s chair, and in a new interview, she promised that she’ll return to filmmaking as soon as inspiration strikes.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about the Khatra Khatra Show with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Farah Khan was asked about reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for a movie. She answered, “With Shah Rukh, I can make a film with him in my sleep.

When the timing is right, it will fall into place. I think his film Pathaan, will be a huge blockbuster.” A couple of weeks ago, SRK sent his fans into a tizzy after he announced Pathaan, which features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film is slated for a 2023 January release, and marks his return to acting after over four years.

Regarding her next film, Farah continued, “I’ll make when I want to. When I want to make something from my heart, it will happen. I did try to make a film with Rohit Shetty, but it didn’t work out for several reasons.”

She added that she doesn’t mind not receiving critical acclaim for her film, but she would like mass acclaim. “Paise aana chahiye, no one should lose money. When people go into a theatre, paisa vasool hona chahiye.”

Asked if she would like to see SRK and Karan Johar on the Khatra Khatra show, she praised the actor’s agility and made a reference to his iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya dance from the film Dil Se. She said, “I want Karan Johar, because he can’t play any game properly. We would like someone jo khade khade gir jaaye.”