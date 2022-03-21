Shoaib Malik prefers Ushna for on-screen romance

Pakistan’s all-round cricketer Shoaib Malik named his favorite actor and the actor whom with he would like to do romance on-screen.

In an appearance on a local Tv talk show alongside her wife Sania Mirza who is an Indian Tennis star, Malik shared his favorites from the entertainment industry.

“Who is your favorite actor,” the host asked Malik in a rapid-fire round. “Currently, Hania Amir. I like her acting,” he responded.

“Whom with would like to do romance on the screen,” the host popped up. “I would prefer Ushna Shah. She is a very good actor and dear friend of mine,” the cricketer responded.

The celebrity couple further talked about their post-child life and shared how they manage it amid their professional commitments. “It is difficult to manage things after having a child, especially when both of you are professionals. But, we have to manage it and we are doing it together,” they said. Malik and Sania tied the knot in 2010. The couple had a baby boy named Izhaan after eight years of their marriage.