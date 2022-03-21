Zoya calls out Lubna for ‘disrespecting’ artists

Actor Zoya Nasir has an issue with the language used by a critic, Lubna Faryad, when discussing her show Badzaat. Faryad hosts Amma TV Aur Mein on Galaxy Lollywood and reviews Pakistani dramas. However, her review of Nasir’s show wasn’t well received by the star.

In the March 7 episode of the YouTube show, Faryad reviewed the drama’s storyline that revolves around Wali and his birth mother (Saba Faisal), whom he chooses to meet even after his father had cut ties and had divorced her while he was still young. In the drama, it shows that Faisal belonged to the entertainment industry and was a dancer who chose her career above her son. Later in life, Wali’s half-sister Ainee wants to follow in their mother’s artistic footsteps and becomes a model, a career her brother disapproves of.

While critiquing the show, Faryad had referred to Faisal as a “tawaif maa [prostitute mother]” whom Wali stays in touch with despite the painful memories he has of his parents before they separated. She discussed a scene in which Wali ruins Ainee’s fashion shoot and brings her back to his mother’s house, questioning her choice of clothing and career. While referring to the scene and Nasir’s character wanting to pursue a career in modelling, Faryad said that often “educated mothers have educated children” therefore a daughter following her mother’s footsteps in the show is not strange. “There used to be a heera mandi before. The heera mandi has all moved. There used to be dances to tablas and now Indian songs are played…This is the movement.”

Though the Amma TV Aur Mein episode came out 11 days ago, it grabbed Nasir’s attention on Friday. She took to Instagram stories and wrote, “I love amma (and where she appreciates or calls out whatever when the industry does something wrong but to disrespect the entertainers like that and to use such condescending tone for a career. I’m sorry amma you’ve disappointed me so badly. You went straight to Heera Mandi? You mean we can’t be clean models or actors?”

Nasir also wrote that Faryad has “collectively hurt” the feelings of a lot of hardworking “shareef families” including her mother and father who, “instead of being a movie writer has written countless books on Islam.” She suggested that Faryad pick one up herself and read it. “Ambitions for being an actor can be achieved just by talent and passion,” she wrote. In another Instagram story, Nasir wrote, “Diss our acting and bad content but to insult a profession from which you’ve made your fame? Don’t get carried away. These supposedly actors from Heera Mandi that you assume only are the ones who keep you entertained.” She also suggested that Faryad Google and “see the actors and the respectable families where all these artists come from”.