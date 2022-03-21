Chaney Jones responds to comparisons to Kim Kardashian

Chaney Jones doesn’t see the resemblance between her and Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West’s latest flame was stopped outside LAX on Friday, March 18 and touched on the comparisons some fans have made between her and the rap artist’s ex. When asked by TMZ if she if she sees a similarity between herself and Kim, the curvy, dark-haired model responded, “No not really.”

She also insisted that the topic of Ye’s estranged wife-with whom he shares four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2-does not come up in their conservations. “We don’t speak about her,” she said of Kim. Following his split from Julia Fox, last month, Kanye has been spotted out several times with Chaney. The 24-year-old first made onlookers do a double take when she seen partying alongside the rapper wearing a black catsuit, along with tall Balenciaga boots and coordinating handbag and a huge pair of blue sunglasses. Eagle eye fans were quick to point out that the look resembled the outfit that Kim rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards back in December.

The two made things Instagram official when Chaney posted a selfie of her and Kanye shopping in Miami. She later posted a photo of herself sitting in the back of car wearing an all-leather look by Rick Owens, complete with gloves and dark shades, with the cryptic caption, “his muse.”

Most recently the pair was photographed looking cozy while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers’ game on Friday, March 11. Kanye later posted on his Instagram Story a video of the two appearing on the jumbotron.

“Ye is having fun with Chaney,” a source close to Kanye told E! News earlier this month. “They have been spending a lot of time together in the last two weeks and he likes her company. She travels with him and they are having a good time.”

However, the insider noted that there “isn’t a label” for the pair yet and added that Kanye isn’t “dating anyone exclusively.” The rapper has publicly pleaded to reunite with the SKIMS mogul-who declared legally single on March 2-and continually voices his disapproval of her relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson. “He likes to have a distraction,” the source added. “And would drop anything for Kim if he had the chance.”