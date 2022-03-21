Bella sets the record straight on those plastic surgery rumours

Bella Hadid is reflecting on her decision to go under the knife more than a decade ago.? In a recent interview with Vogue, published March 15, the 25-year-old cover model addressed specific rumors surrounding the cosmetic surgery she’s had done for the first time, with Bella revealing that she got a nose job when she was 14 years old.?”I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she told the publication. “I think I would have grown into it.” As for claims that she got “her eyes lifted, her jaw shaved, her lips filled,” Bella told the outlet that none of those assumptions are true.?”People think I fully fu–ed with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy,” she continued. “I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called-it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book.”

She added, “I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.” During her in-depth interview, Bella also discussed comparisons she said people have made between her and older sister, Gigi Hadid.

“I was the uglier sister,” Bella told Vogue. “I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it.”?”I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety-what was I doing getting into this business?” she continued. “But over the years I became a good actress.