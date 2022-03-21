Natasha Dalal hosts baby shower for Varun Dhawan’s sister

Varun Dhawan’s wife and designer Natasha Dalal turned host for her sister-in-law, Jaanvi Dhawan’s baby shower in Alibaugh.

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor was among the friends who attended the baby shower.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Anshula gave a sneak peek from Jaanvi’s baby shower. In the photos, mom-to-be Jaanvi can be seen posing with Natasha, Anshula, and others. Anshula also posed with Natasha and another friend in a poolside selfie. Jaanvi also clicked a selfie with friends Snehla Khan and Anshula. She captioned her post by writing, “Only love @jaanvidhawan. @natashadalal88 & @priyalimahtani , y’all are rockstars & the best hosts! Thank you for the most fun 24 hours!”?The white-themed baby shower and a relaxed day with the girl gang planned by Natasha for mom-to-be seemed to have brought joy and happiness to all the guests. For the unversed, Jaanvi is director Rohit Dhawan’s wife and Varun Dhawan’s sister-in-law. Rohit and Jaanvi welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Niyara in 2018. Now, they are expecting a second child.