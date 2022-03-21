Pakistan, Australia aim for victory as third and final Test begins today

LAHORE: Pakistan and Australia are aiming for a result and series victory when they clash in the third and final Test starting at the picturesque Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Monday (today). Test cricket has returned to GSL after almost 13 years. In 2009 a terror attack on a visiting Sri Lanka team left six security personnel and two civilians dead. That unfortunate incident drove international cricket away from Pakistan, forcing the home team to play their matches on neutral territory, mostly in the United Arab Emirates. Australia are touring the country for the first time since 1998 and the series is on a knife edge after two compelling Tests. The first Test was played in Rawalpindi and the second in Karachi, which both concluded in draws. Australia have not won a Test series on Asian soil since their 1-0 win in Sri Lanka in 2011.

With the series locked and all to play for but the home side are feeling they have the momentum after pulling off a brilliant save in Karachi. Inspired by a majestic 196 by captain Babar Azam and 104 by Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s 171.4-over stonewall was the longest any team have batted in the fourth innings of a Test, barring England’s epic 654 for five in the ‘Timeless Test’ against South Africa in Durban in 1939. Pakistan have now twice foiled Australia’s vaunted attack, though the lifeless Rawalpindi pitch aided the home side’s cause in the series-opener. There will be an element of the unknown about the track at Gaddafi Stadium, which is likely to be renamed. In five first-class matches played at the ground last year, pace bowlers have averaged 49.16 and spinners 56.00.

None of the current Pakistan players has played a Test at the Gaddafi Stadium, but for the 27-year-old Babar it will be something of a homecoming. Babar was a ball boy when Pakistan took on South Africa at GSL in 2007. “It’s a special occasion,” said the Lahore native. “When you play in front of your crowd and they support you, that feeling is so good, I can’t explain it. We’re so happy that cricket is back and we’re playing against such a big team here,” added Babar. “I see a result here and if we win, against a major team, it will mean a lot and a proud moment for us,” Babar added. About the pitch, he said: “I feel it will definitely give turn. It has small cracks from where spinners get help and patches are formed.” Babar may opt to include uncapped leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood to support slow-bowling pair Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan. The match also holds significance for local umpire Ahsan Raza, who will officiate a Test for the first time since surviving the terror attack in 2009. The 47-year-old, a reserve umpire at the time, was shot in the back and critically wounded. It took him six months to recover and resume his umpiring career.

Australia, meanwhile, are disappointed of the result in the second Test but may quietly feel relieved to leave Karachi with the series tied. Mitchell Swepson, Australia’s first Test legspinner in more than a decade, may feel particularly aggrieved after finishing with figures of 0-156 from nearly 54 overs’ work in the fourth innings of his debut Test, with four chances going begging off his bowling. Selecting an attack has been a virtual guessing game for Australia on their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years and Lahore may be no different. Australia have plenty of bowling reserves in their squad, with Josh Hazlewood, who played the opening match in Rawalpindi, and Scott Boland, who has a Test average of 9.55, vying for a spot if a change is required. The uncapped Mark Steketee is also part of the squad. Ashton Agar is the other spinner available.

Skipper Pat Cummins said they would at least have a full complement of bowlers to choose from, with him and his fellow pacemen sparing themselves a bigger workload in Karachi by routing Pakistan for 148 in their first innings. “We’ve got a full contingent if we need to call on anyone,” Cummins said. It is interesting to note that Australia’s inability to close out matches from dominant positions on day five has become a problem. They have now racked up five such failures in their last 19 Tests, having let England off the hook in Sydney during the recent Ashes and India twice in the 2-1 series defeat in the previous home summer. While Australian media questioned whether Cummins might have enforced the follow-on rather than making his team bat again, the tourists’ sloppy fielding on day five ultimately paved the way for disappointment. Cummins urged Australia to take their chances. Cummins urged Australia to take their chances. “Wickets are at a premium in this series so you can’t afford to drop too many chances,” he said. “So that’s going to be the challenge this week.”

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood and Naseem Shah.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Mark Steketee, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson and David Warner.

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK).

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK).