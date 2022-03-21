Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to set up Indian Wells ATP final with Fritz

INDIAN WELLS: Rafael Nadal battled past Carlos Alcaraz and the elements on Saturday, beating his talented young Spanish compatriot 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to book an ATP Indian Wells Masters title clash with American Taylor Fritz. Nadal, who claimed a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, improved to 20-0 in 2022. The 35-year-old superstar was pushed all the way through three hours and 12 minutes by the 18-year-old aiming to follow in the footsteps of his childhood idol. The array of shots and athleticism that have already stamped Alcaraz a star were on full display in a match that saw gusting winds buffet the players in the second set, sending debris skittering across the court and at one point forcing a readjustment of the billowing net. Alcaraz’s fearless start to the contest saw him take a quick 2-0 lead — fighting off five of the astonishing 17 break points he would face in the set in the second game.

Nadal won the next four games before surrendering his serve again, but he pocketed the set with another break in the 10th game. Down 0-40, Alcaraz delivered a drop shot winner, a backhand volley winner and a service winner. A forehand into the net gave Nadal another opportunity, which the former world number one squandered with an easy forehand miss. He’d make no mistake two points later, pocketing the set on his fifth opportunity. Alcaraz again seized the initiative in the second set with a break for a 3-2 lead.

That launched a run of five straight breaks of serve, the last another marathon in which Nadal saved five break points and missed two game points before Alcaraz finally put him away. Alcaraz, who had won just three games in his only prior career meeting with Nadal in Madrid 10 months ago, then calmly served out the set. As the wind died down again, the third set saw both players hitting winners from every quarter of the court. Nadal stepped up his attack, coming to the net more in a bid to end the rallies.

A high forehand volley gave him another break and a 5-3 lead. Alcaraz said he leaves the tournament happy, despite the defeat.

Fritz in first Masters final: If Nadal beats Fritz on Sunday, he will tie Novak Djokovic for the most Masters 1000 titles in ATP history with 37. The 24-year-old Fritz, ranked 20th in the world, ended Andrey Rublev’s 13-match ATP winning streak with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over the world number seven in the other semi-final. Fritz is the first American man to reach the Indian Wells final since John Isner in 2012 and he’ll be vying to become the first US winner since Andre Agassi in 2001. Fritz is into his first elite Masters 1000 final and in search of a second career ATP title after his victory at Eastbourne in 2019.