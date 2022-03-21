Imran Khan trying to provoke ‘neutral’ institutions: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says the government is trying to provoke the state institutions in an attempt to drag them into political affairs adding that the National Assembly speaker had violated the Constitution by not convening the assembly session within the stipulated time. “The PTI government is trying to provoke the institutions of the country… their social media teams are running campaigns as they don’t want institutions to remain neutral,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday. Bilawal said the government was trying to create a constitutional crisis while demanding the premier to explain his statement wherein he had said that “only animals remain neutral”.

Speaking about the no-trust move, the PPP leader said from the day one, “coward Imran” was scared of opposition’s bid to de-seat him through no-confidence motion.

“Who is running away now… winning captain never runs away… Constitution of Pakistan requires speaker to summon [NA] session within 14 days,” said Bilawal, adding that NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has violated the Constitution of the country by delaying the session, says a news report.

“His narrative is based on fiction… everyone knows who attacked the parliament house… we will not allow this man to play with the fate of people,” he added.

Bilawal said PM Imran will be held accountable for corruption and “flawed” economic policies which he said made the lives of masses miserable.

“Despite being in the government, PTI lost various by-elections because people hate his economic policies.”

While adopting a harsh stance against the premier, Bilawal labeled him a “foreign-sponsored agent”. He said Imran was “installed” into power by foreign elements to sabotage CPEC, country’s relations with European countries and economy.

“You were planted by foreign elements to compromise on Kashmir issue… today there is no difference between Pakistan’s and India’s policies,” he claimed.

Welcoming the upcoming OIC meeting in Islamabad, Bilawal said though they welcome the foreign dignitaries arriving in the country to attend the moot, this huddle was not summoned in “country’s interest”.

“Imran summoned this meeting as a foreign minister of Taliban to discuss the issues of Afghanistan and not Kashmir and other matters of national interest,” he added.

He said Imran Khan was running away from the no-confidence motion, as he already knew about his defeat from the outset. Bilawal said the “captain who knows that he is going to win never runs away from the game.”

Bilawal said the Bar Council had presented a petition before the Supreme Court which did not include the names of political parties. However, the chief justice of Pakistan still issued notices to us.

He said the government considers itself to be above the Constitution, laws and rules. “However, there is an institution in the country that is ready to protect our constitutional rights, democratic rights, our votes, and the parliamentarians.”

Bilawal said that he will reveal the PM’s “propaganda.”

“He [PM Imran Khan] is trying to build a narrative that is based on fiction.”

Talking about the Parliament Lodges incident, Bilawal said the government initiated it by attacking the parliamentarians and their lodges before arresting them.

“When the MNAs moved to the Sindh House after the Parliamentary Lodges incident, the PM started a propaganda against them,” he added.

Bilawal challenged the premier, saying that the PPP had accused the PTI of rigging the politics by providing proof to the court.

He added that PM Imran does not have any evidence of wrongdoing against the Opposition and so he is running a propaganda-based campaign.

Referring to PM Imran Khan’s speech in Malakand when he told his dissident MNAs that people will not forgive them if they become turncoats, Bilawal said: “How can you say that the nation will punish the leaders who vote against you? The nation is not in favour of you.”

The PPP chairman went on to say that the prime minister had lost the by-elections and local bodies elections during the last three years.

“The nation has always rejected the premier’s fake mandate and it hates the economic policy presented by him. The nation also rejects the PM’s facilitators,” added Bilawal.

Criticizing the PM for the country’s deteriorating economy, the PPP chairman said the nation was suffering due to the imposition of heavy taxes, unemployment and poverty.

“People who are going against PM Khan will have their names added to history for standing with democracy and the Constitution and they will always be remembered for that,” said Bilawal.

Bilawal further said that the PTI-led government is approaching its end and it will have to give an account of the economic policy and its corruption in the foreign funding case.

“The government has used Islam and the Riyasat-e-Madina narrative to destroy the country,” he said while calling the premier a “foreign-funded agent” who has been planted in Pakistan’s political system.

Bilawal said that PM Imran Khan has destroyed the economy, sabotaged the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“The PM has been tasked with running campaigns for India’s PM Narendra Modi and following former president Pervez Musharraf’s three-point agenda.”