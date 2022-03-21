Reference on Article 63(A) to be presented before SC today

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced on Sunday the reference for the interpretation of Article 63(A) is “ready” and will be presented before the Supreme Court today.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said: “Hopefully, with this case, the selling of consciousness by becoming turncoats will end once and for all.” Umar also hoped that the case will lead to a reduction in buying of votes via illegitimate means. Earlier, the government had decided to approach the SC for interpretation of Article 63(A) as several PTI lawmakers announced to vote on the no-trust motion, in a violation of the party policy.

The decision was taken during a consultative meeting of the PTI’s political committee held with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair on Friday. The meeting discussed the legal options available to act against the disgruntled lawmakers and counter the Opposition’s move to dislodge the government of Imran Khan.

A couple of days ago, 24 PTI MNAs had moved to the Sindh House out of fear that the government will take action against them similar to the March 10 raid by the police on the Parliament Lodges.

MNA Raja Riaz, who is a member of the Jahangir Tareen group, had told journalist Hamid Mir that the disgruntled members would vote for the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan in “accordance with their conscience.”