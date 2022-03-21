Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis’ attack on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the launching of ballistic missile by Houthis towards civilian infrastructure and economic installations in Jazan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). “Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release. The spokesperson further said that such attacks not only violated international laws, but also threatened the peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region. Pakistan also called for an immediate cessation of these attacks. “The successful interception of the ballistic missile by the Royal Saudi Air Defense Force prevented loss of innocent lives and is commendable,” it was added.













