CPNE slams PM for baseless allegations against media

The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan over false and baseless allegations against the media, demanding that the government tender a collective apology.

In a statement, CPNE President Kazam Khan said no one has abused the freedom of expression more than Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Why not an application be submitted for action against you under the PECA Ordinance?” he said, addressing the PM. “Mr Prime Minister, you must be well aware of the punishment of slander in Riasat-e-Madinah,” he continued. “The court is requested to review its verdict of Sadiq and Amin regarding the prime minister,” he added.

The CPNE president asked the prime minister to name media outlets that are receiving domestic and foreign aid. “Not just names, give evidence against them as well … otherwise you need to tender an apology,” he told the prime minister, adding that any curbs on freedom of press and baseless allegations against media will be challenged at every forum. “CPNE will also approach court for legal proceedings under the defamation laws.”