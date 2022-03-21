Buzdar announces Rs8 billion Ramazan relief package

The Punjab government has allocated a mega Ramazan package to provide relief to masses during the holy month of Ramazan.

On the special direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Rs. 8 billion had been allocated for the Ramazan package. The CM said that masses would be provided edibles on the rates charged during the 2021 Ramazan bazaars.

The 10-kg flour bag would be sold for Rs. 375 and 13 items including potato, onion, tomato would be available at the Agri Fair Price Shops for less prices, compared with the local market prices, he added.

He said that Rs. 1.25 billion subsidy would be provided for provision of vegetables, fruits and pulses on subsidised rates at Ramazan bazaars.

He said that 317 Ramazan bazaars would be made functional from 25th of Sha’aban across the province. He said that the timings of Ramazan bazaars would be from 9am till Iftar.

He said an effective monitoring system had been chalked out in order to provide benefits of Ramazan package to the common man. 5,450 cases registered over kite selling, flying this year: The Punjab police registered 5,450 cases against kite-sellers and kite-flyers across province, whereas 5,656 people were arrested this year so far.

A police spokesman said that 525,570 kites and 13,359 strings were recovered from kite-sellers and flyers across the province.

The spokesperson said that 1,269 cases were registered in Lahore and 1,303 persons were arrested. In Rawalpindi region, 1,057 cases were registered against kite-sellers and kite-flyers and 1,200 people were arrested. In Faisalabad region, 1,271 cases were registered and 1,175 persons were arrested.

In Gujranwala region, 654 cases were registered and 702 persons were arrested. In Sheikhupura region, 373 cases were registered and persons were arrested. In Multan region, 287 cases were registered and 287 persons were arrested.

In Sahiwal region, 232 cases were registered and 246 persons were arrested. In Sargodha region, 275 cases were registered and 306 persons were arrested. In Bahawalpur region, 26 cases were registered and 27 persons were arrested, while in Dera Ghazi Khan region, six cases were registered and as many persons were arrested.