Lahore police chalk out security plan for Pak-Australia cricket series

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has said that Lahore Police is all set for the security of Pak Australia International Cricket Series as it has always played pivotal role to promote sports and cultural activities in the provincial metropolis by providing foolproof security to these events. “We are ready to provide complete protection to the visiting national and international players as well as spectators of the Pak-Australia cricket series with even more elaborate and improved security plan than the previous ones,” he added.

Lahore Police has chalked out comprehensive security plan for all the matches of Pak-Australia cricket series including one test match, three One-Day and one T-20 International Cricket match to be played in Lahore at Qaddafi Stadium from March 21 till April 05. According to the Security Plan, more than 08 thousands police officers and officials of different units of Lahore Police including SSP, SDPOs, SHOs, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force would perform security, patrolling and traffic management duties during the matches to ensure foolproof security of the event along with smooth flow of traffic.

According to the security plan as many as 10 SSP, 31DSsP, 77 SHOs, 332 Uper Subordinates, more than 06 thousands FCs including lady constables, 204 teams of Dolphin Squad,107 teams of Police Response Unit(PRU) would be deputed on security and patrolling duties during the matches. Australian players and officials have been given the status of state guests according to the Government directions. CCTV cameras around Gaddafi Stadium and parking areas have been fully operational during the International Cricket Series as security plan and traffic advisory would be strictly enforced in letter and spirit. CCPO Lahore said that Lahore Police has earlier provided foolproof security to all the national and international sports and cultural events being held in the provincial metropolis and would also ensure complete implementation on SOPs adopted earlier regarding security plan to conduct the matches in safe and peaceful atmosphere.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said that round the clock monitoring of the residential places of teams, routes, matches and movements of players and citizens in and round the Cricket Stadium has been ensured through the CCTV cameras. He said that Dolphin Squad, Elite and Police Response Unit teams would continue their effective patrolling around the specific areas of the city. Snipers have been deputed on the roof tops to keep an eye on all the movements during these matches. Search and sweep operations are being conducted on daily basis in the city particularly around the cricket stadium and designated areas. Fayyaz Ahmad Dev directed the concerned officers to remain in complete liaison and coordination with related departments including Punjab Safe Cities Authority, PCB, district administration, allied departments and law enforcement agencies to successfully implement on all the security arrangements.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has said that police martyrs, their widows and other in-service as well as retired police personnel have been our main focus of welfare and look after as they are the real face of the Lahore Police whose betterment would lead to boost the overall performance of the department. Education, health and welfare of children of police personnel is our top priority and initiatives have been taken using all available resources to enhance these welfare oriented measures, Fayyaz Ahmad Dev add.

Welfare Eye Branch of Lahore Police has distributed an amount of more than rupees 02 crore 85 lac among 846 police personnel and their family members during this year till now as financial grants to meet their educational, marriage, funeral and other necessary expenditures. Lahore Police distributed an amount of more than rupees one crore 67 lac as ‘Maintenance Allowance’ among police 659 families. Moreover more than rupees 13 lac were distributed as educational grant whereas rupees 42 lac were given to police personnel for marriages of their daughters. An amount of rupees 48 lac was distributed among policemen and their families as Group Insurance whereas more than rupees five lac was distributed among police personnel as medical grant. Moreover rupees 10 lac 46 thousands were given to retired police employees as last month pay.