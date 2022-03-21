Confetti children celebrates on spring eve

The little kids celebrated the coming of spring in a unique style as they kept on dancing on the tune of music and demonstrated their talent in different ways. In the Preparatory School Islamabad (PSI) annual spring festival, little kids as well as students of higher class’s presented tableaus, stage dramas and recited poems. There was also display of physical powers during the celebrations.

Away from the high drama of no confidence motion and power politics, the children were seen busy in celebrating spring festival and teaching the lesson of tolerance and acceptability of each other to elders.

During the course of the events, students recited Hammad, Naat apart from singing national songs like “Dil Dil Pakistan” and many more.

The students also attracted applause from the audience by reciting the poem “Lassi aur Chai” of famous humorist poet, Professor Anwar Masood. Children were turned into flowers, butterflies, honeybees and other characters, wearing colorful costumes.

They sang the songs of friendship with the moral lesson that we should spread friendship and love instead of hatred and animosity.

Students presented skits on the theme of creation of Pakistan. Ms. Hadia Ashraf and Anjum Ejaz represented the Principle Mrs. Ashraf in the event and they praised the performance of the students.