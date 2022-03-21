One in four Pakistanis is diabetic, says expert

The National University of Medical Sciences(NUMS) celebrated the 48th Nutrition Month 2022 by organizing a seminar at its PWD campus on Sunday to create awareness about the importance of nutrition for the well-being of individuals and society, while highlighting the fast-growing menace of diabetes in the countryas 1 among 4 Pakistanis is affected by it. March is celebrated as the “Nutrition Month” across the globe in order to raise awareness among the masses related to the significance of healthy eating while the theme for this year is “Celebrate a World of Flavors”.Dr. Aisha Mohyuddin, Dean Faculty ofMultidisciplinary Studies, welcoming the participants highlighted the importance of a healthy lifestyle through nutrition. She saiddiabetes had surfaced as a national problem so people should adopt healthy eating habitsto prevent the onset of such diseases. Unfortunately, Pakistan is one amongst the few countries in the world which is currently facing the Triple burden of Malnutrition including overnutrition, undernutrition and micronutrient deficiencies,said Dr. Sehar Iqbal, Head of NUMS Department of Nutrition and Dietetics.Good nutrition is a cornerstone of good health, but nutrition is a field which is still extremely neglected in our country, she added.













