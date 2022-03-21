Bilawal, Shahbaz orchestrated drama to hide corruption: minister

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Sunday said that PTI led government would complete its tenure and the nation would again elect Imran Khan as Prime Minister in upcoming general elections of 2023.

Talking to media persons here at his office, Ali Amin said that opposition would fail to achieve its objective despite baseless propaganda against the government.

He said today the opposition leaders were gathered to protect their vested interests as they knew that with completion of Prime Minister Imran Khan five years constitutional tenure, their politics would come to an end forever.

Ali Amin Khan said that Bilawal Bhutto and Shahbaz Sharif have become hostile to gain power and they are threatening to postpone OIC meeting which is tantamount to attack national integrity adding that the real face of opposition parties had been exposed and people wanted to get rid of them.