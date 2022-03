At least five people are dead and dozens more are believed missing after a bulk carrier crashed into a small ferry in a river near Bangladesh’s capital on Sunday. Police said nearly two dozen people managed to swim ashore after the MV Ruposhi-9 inland cargo carrier ran over the MV Afsaruddin, southeast of Dhaka. Footage of the sinking aired by local media showed people shouting in alarm as the cargo vessel collided with the ferry and jumping into the polluted waterway as the boat quickly sank.