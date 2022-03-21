What good is trying to put up a show as “bridge of Muslim unity” if Pakistan is unable to keep its own house in order? It is extremely important to never let domestic affairs–however crippling–get in the way of the international stage because what is diplomacy if not the art of negotiations. The swirling rumours of opposition parties dragging the upcoming meeting of OIC foreign ministers through mud just to put the heat on Islamabad are already gaining great fanfare in our neighbourhood, which is hellbent on making this peace initiative a laughing stock.

After all, giving it material to turbocharge the rumour mills says far more about our own shortcomings than their propaganda machinery. Walking back the no-punches-held threat is a heartening development but the sight of seasoned politicians falling victim to the fancies of their agendas has muddied the pond for all.

No matter how blatantly let down they may feel at the government’s delay tactics, does any emotion make sense of a hair-brained sabotaging of whatever little credibility the government has earned over the past few years.

Having as many as 48 foreign ministers respond to a country’s invitation practically establishes it as a leading voice of the brotherhood. And as if the collective voice of the Muslim world was not a force to reckon with on its own, the Chinese foreign minister’s presence, despite Indian uproar, is bound to leave a magnificent impact.

Going by what’s on the deliberations schedule, this event might make or break our often-touted advocacy of the Kashmir cause. Both the opposition forces and the ruling PTI would be doing Kashmir, and above all their own country a great favour if they leave their historic clash for another day down the week and present a united front on Tuesday and Wednesday. *