Opening Schools

After what seemed like a lifetime of uncertainty and fear, Afghan girls might finally get their spring miracle as the Taliban have finally announced the roadmap for their return to school. This move has come amid great applause from the international community that can now hope for Kabul to deliver on at least some of the lofty goals it had championed its “reformed” governance over.

However, it would be extremely unwise to forget how this administration has taken over half a year to start arrangements for promises made long before it had taken the victory lap.

That too, despite the constant uproar over the eery deja vu to their previous stint–when women were forced into obscurity. Running a tremendously fragile economy without the crutches of western aid is a phenomenally difficult (even impossible) task, but these harsh ground realities cannot be used to evade any unpleasant line of questioning. Those who generously pledged to the noble cause of female empowerment have been definitely on the mark in demanding answers and resorting to talks of sanctions.

And while the Taliban may not lose sleep over distastefully putting the welfare of their citizenry in cold storage, they should consider the dire ramifications of making more enemies. Washington’s strange plan to release seven billion dollars frozen in its central bank as per its whim has drained away all hopes for restrengthened finances.

Investing in its females, allowing them to live with the same freedom they’ve earned in the last 20 years might give the rulers a helping hand along the way. Better start going to classrooms to keep a check on attendance rather than pinpointing the anxious dissidents. And while they’re at it, it would not be that bad of a deal to think about the employment prospects.

Because even though the social, moral and religious codes are all enough to uphold the education-for-all banner, giving hapless parents (too exhausted to choose between survival and schooling) a little sunshine and sparkle would add some appeal to their decision to send off their daughters to schools. At the end of the day, what good would be the education of a girl to his father if she can neither pursue her passion nor help share the back-breaking burden of putting bread on the table? *