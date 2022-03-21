Just recently, a fresh wave of post-Corona online training sessions and seminars has been unleashed and almost every institution, especially academic, are engaged in it. But the effectiveness of such activities has also been questionable because in many cases, the desired results were not achieved. This is also true with respect to online training for faculty development because many of the faculty just signed in and continued their routine activities without actually concentrating on the content being delivered to them. Nonetheless, they passed the examinations, with good results. The same practices have been observed in the online teaching processes in colleges and schools, regardless of poor internet services and lack of suitable and proper devices available at least to the students. This speaks volumes about the situation of digitalisation of the teaching process in Pakistan.

The aforesaid calls for the introduction and implementation of a new approach to teaching, which may bring effectiveness in the online teaching processes with the involvement of the latest technology in the classroom and otherwise. This approach of teaching is “digital pedagogy,” which deals with the use of technology in the classroom to aid the teaching process, especially in the online teaching process. This teaching pedagogy is the three-pronged strategy: first, dealing with classroom equipment; secondly, using digital technology for online teaching; and thirdly, training of teachers to use digital technology effectively. Unless and until all these are appropriately managed and invested in, the employment of technology in the teaching process may not let us reap the educational dividends.

Digital pedagogy acknowledges the learner’s ability to choose the source and the mode of access to the source.

Digital pedagogy is not just dependence on digital technology but aims to design ways and means to decide which technology is to be used at what time or stage of education. There are six levels of education, especially at the school level. The first is to select the content for teaching; second is the way to the presentation of the content; third is the interpretation of this content; fourth is to bring in cognition of the learner; fifth is the evaluation of learning, and sixth is the production of knowledge. Moreover, just one digital tool cannot be sufficient for each of these educating stages. Rather, each requires different (and multiple) tools of technology to be used for effective learning. The multiplicity of digital tools available makes it interesting an independent learning possible. Moreover, technology is not just to be used in online education but also in face-to-face classrooms and as a result, it is more a hybrid model of teaching approach.

Digital pedagogy emphasises that teacher is no more a single or dominant source of knowledge and teaching and asserts that the teacher is only an expert facilitator of his subject and has the capability of guiding his students to access the digital tools. He needs to make a selection of the available data online on digital tools and let his students access the databases and find out the answers to the questions designed separately for each group of students. They can access online libraries, virtual environments, YouTube videos, published research studies, virtual classrooms, 3D Models of objects, Learning Apps on related subjects and conversations on Facebook or Twitter on a specific topic. Digital pedagogy believes in the interconnection of knowledge wherever it is available in the world. It helps the learners to connect with the best possible practices being made in the world so they can get the best out of the best.

Digital pedagogy is not just teaching online. It acknowledges the learner’s ability to choose the source and the mode of access to the source. So, the learner is to be taught the use of tools to make him independent in its use. It compensates for the teacher’s sense of teaching and develops the learner’s own sense of learning. It, therefore, empowers the learners to use internet sources for developing an understanding of the topic and they can use the tools like cell phones, tablets, and home computers to keep themselves connected with their peers and the knowledge experts as well.

Digital pedagogy is, therefore, an open approach to learning as the access to the internet world removes the barriers of the classroom and takes education where the learner is. The learner is at liberty to access the licensed sources of education and can decide the time and space for his learning. His connectivity is open because it is visibly shared with the other learners as well. It also challenges the traditional teacher-student relationship and affords more opportunities to the learner to keep connected with as many available sources of knowledge as possible and can remain in touch with his teacher for expert advice about these sources and manipulation of the same. Digital pedagogy also stresses the diversity of digital technology and emphasizes the inclusion of the latest emerging teaching technologies.

The writer is a of English at Government Emerson University, Multan. He can be reached at zeadogar@hotmail.com and Tweets at @Profzee