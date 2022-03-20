APHC leaders welcome FMs attending OIC moot in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat leaders, Ms Zamaruda Habib and Shamim Shawl have welcomed all the foreign ministers and dignitaries attending the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) moot being held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Zamaruda Habib and Shamim Shawl in a joint statement said this conference is being held at a time when the United Nations General Assembly for the first time has adopted a resolution on Islamophobia and 15th March will be observed as a day that will highlight the challenges of Islamophobia and need for coexistence and respect for all religions, Kashmir Media Service reported.

“We will appreciate a discussion about the plight of religious minorities in India who are facing the worst repression and intimidation due to the policies based on Hindutva extremism in India. We will also implore the visiting dignitaries to consider the Indian military occupation of Kashmir and Israeli occupation of Palestine,” they maintained.

They deplored that political activities had been forcibly stopped and the entire APHC leadership had been arrested. It is a matter of great concern to the people of Kashmir that their leaders Masarat Alam, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Nayeem Khan and others had been maliciously implicated in the fake cases by India’s infamous National Investigation Agency.

The APHC leaders said that the grand mosque of Srinagar had remained closed for Friday prayers. “Our women leadership Ms Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen and others are languishing in notorious Indian Tihar jail.

They hoped that the OIC conference would become the voice of the suffering people of Kashmir and Palestine and take some grand initiatives to redeem the right to self determination to the people of the occupied territory.













