No one to be allowed to disrupt OIC conference: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed while regretting over Bilwal Bhutto statement about forthcoming OIC’s Foreign Ministers Summit, on Sunday said no one would be allowed to disrupt the OIC Conference.

If anyone has courage then dare to stop the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference, he warned while addressing a press here. The National Assembly had adopted a resolution on January 21 to hand over the House to Foreign Office for holding the OIC Conference, he added.

He said only agents of imperialistic forces could sabotage the OIC conference.

He said outer security of Parliament House, Parliament Lodges and Members National Assembly’s (MNA) hostels had been handed over to the Rangers and FC till April 2.

Regarding convening of the National Assembly (NA) session for a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, the minister said the Speaker NA could not kill the motion rather he has authority to extend the session keeping in view the current situation.

However, he said that he did not know when the Speaker would summon the National Assembly session.

He expressed the hope that all allies would support Prime Minister Imran Khan after their consultation.

The Minister condemned storming at Sindh House and said the cases had been registered against all those who were involved in the incident. The Attorney General would file reference in the Supreme Court on Monday, he added.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) would hold a historic rally at D –Chowk on March 27 and PM Imran Khan would address it, adding, the opposition was also holding a rally.

Sheikh Rasheed said the Interior Ministry would provide full security and protection to both rallies of March 25 and March 27.

He said that he has directed the Commissioner and Deputy Commission Islamabad to take onboard both the parties and select separate venues for holding their rallies. The imperialistic forces were against the independent foreign policy of Pakistan given by Imran Khan and hatching conspiracies, he added.

However, he warned that if any untoward incident happened at the rally, cases would be registered against their leadership, he added.

To a question, Rasheed said no hurdle would be made for the participants of the opposition’s rally.

To another question, he expressed the hope that the dissident PTI MNAs and allies would support Imran Khan in a no-confidence motion.

To a separate question about the death of the Islamabad police lady constable, the minister said as per postmortem report, poison was given to her and a First Information Report had been registered under section 302.