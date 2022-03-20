75,000 more trees to be planted in Changa Manga

KASUR: Another 75,000 saplings of trees will be planted in Changa Manga forest next week.

This was stated by MNA and Chairman district coordination committee Sardar Talib Hassan

Nakai while addressing a meeting which was held at Changa Manga rest house on Sunday.

He said tree plantation had been carried out over 2400 acres in Changa Manga forest

during the last three years which had added to the beauty of the forest.

He said the incumbent government was utilising all available resources for the provision

of basic amenities to people and for this purpose uplift projects were being completed on

priority basis.

Talib Hassan Nakai directed the officers concerned to ensure the quality of work.

Provincial ministers- Sardar Asif Nakai, Sardar Muhammad Hashim Dogar, MPA Pir Mukhtar

Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal, DPO Suhaib Ashraf and officers

other departments attended the meeting.