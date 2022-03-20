PM nominates Farrukh as hospitality minister to receive OIC FMs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib as the Minister of Hospitality to receive Foreign Ministers at the 48th Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) meeting.

An important OIC meeting is being held in Islamabad on March 22 and 23, said a news release.

The Foreign Ministers of the member countries will start arriving at the New International Airport Islamabad from Sunday afternoon to attend the OIC Summit.

Hospitality Minister Farrukh Habib will welcome the Foreign Ministers of OIC member countries.