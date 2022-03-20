PM wants public to attend March 27 gathering, stand for soul of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday urged the public to attend Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf’s March 27 gathering in Islamabad in large numbers to fight for the soul of Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said that they stood for the right and condemned the recent shameless buying of politicians’ souls by political mafias to protect their plundered wealth.

Want all records to be broken of public attendance to fight for the soul of Pakistan. We stand with what is right and condemn such shameless buying of politicians' souls by political mafias to protect their looted wealth. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 20, 2022

