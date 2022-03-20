Diabetes spreading fast in Pakistan as 1 in 4 people are diabetic: says expert at NUMS seminar

RAWALPINDI:The National University of Medical Sciences(NUMS) celebrated the 48th Nutrition Month 2022 by organizing a seminar at its PWD campus on Sunday to create awareness about the importance of nutrition for the well-being of individuals and society, while highlighting the fast-growing menace of diabetes in the countryas 1 among 4 Pakistanis is affected by it.

March is celebrated as the “Nutrition Month” across the globe in order to raise awareness among the masses related to the significance of healthy eating while the theme for this year is “Celebrate a World of Flavors”.Dr. Aisha Mohyuddin, Dean Faculty ofMultidisciplinary Studies, welcoming the participants highlighted the importance of a healthy lifestyle through nutrition. She saiddiabetes had surfaced as a national problem so people should adopt healthy eating habitsto prevent the onset of such diseases.

Unfortunately, Pakistan is one amongst the few countries in the world which is currently facing the Triple burden of Malnutrition including overnutrition, undernutrition and micronutrient deficiencies,said Dr. Sehar Iqbal, Head of NUMS Department of Nutrition and Dietetics.Good nutrition is a cornerstone of good health, but nutrition is a field which is still extremely neglected in our country, she added.

Dr. Nasreen Naveed, a senior Diabetologist at The Diabetes Centre, Islamabad, speaking on the occasion said that women were more prone to developing complicationsof diabetes but those who had this chronic disease need to change their lifestyle. She stressed on the importance of prevention of this disease through a low carb and high fiber diet. She recommended water instead of beverages which were very high in sugar. A 30 minutes brisk walk or any other sports activity at least 5 times a week can reduce 40 per chances of becoming a diabetic, she added.

In his remarks, Dr.Husnain Ali, a nutritionist and dietitian said 60 per cent people in Pakistan did not have healthy and nutritious food while 40 per cent of our children were stunted due to malnutrition. Dr. Ali calledfor a good diet along with regular exercise in one’s life to stave off diabetes.

Maj Gen Saleem Ahmed Khan HI(M), (Retd) Pro Vice Chancellor Academics,presented NUMS’s shield to Dr. Naveen Naveed and Dr. Husnain Ali at the conclusion of the seminar. He also distributed prizes to the students who had won positions in the salad competition. The event was also marked by various stalls of the traditional foods of Pakistan. The ProVC Academics visited the stalls, chatted with the students and appreciated their efforts in preparing a variety of traditional Pakistani food.

There was also a nutrition camp set up by the medics of The Diabetes Center, whereby the participants could get their nutritional status assessed by the qualified dietitians and could get their customized diet plans.













