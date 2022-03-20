Public to decide fate of disloyal MNA’s in coming days: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Sunday said public was angry on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Members of National Assembly (MNA) who were changing their loyalties in Sindh House and they would decide their fate in coming days.

Talking to a private news channel he said, PTI would take action against them under the constitution of Pakistan, adding, it did not indulge itself in mall practices like opposition’s horse trading before elections. He said PTI was working for supremacy of law and the people were much aware of the negative policies of opposition and their agenda to halt OIC conference, which was a big success of the government.

He said it was also credit of the Prime Minister Imran Khan that the United Nations accepted the dates against Islam-phobia, which was the success of entire Muslim community. He said the opposition was itself divided on the issue of no-confidence move and also tried to derail the OIC conference.