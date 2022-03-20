Death anniversary of Muhammad Ali observed

The 16th death anniversary of legendary film actor Muhammad Ali was observed on Saturday. Born on April 1, 1931, Muhammad Ali’s family migrated from India to Karachi after the partition in 1947. He started his professional career from Radio Pakistan Hyderabad in 1956 as broadcaster. Muhammad Ali performed in over 250 movies and was included in the 25 greatest actors of Asia by CNN survey. The legendary actor was awarded certain awards, including Pride of Performance, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Bolan Award, Noshad Award at India, Al Nasar Award at Dubai, Pakistan Academy Award and Nigar Award.













